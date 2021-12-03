"Love, Hope: Children Express Their Emotions During the Coronavirus Pandemic” is written as an exchange of letters with the main character, Hope.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Author Kimberly S Hoffman has released her fifth book for children.

"Love, Hope: Children Express Their Emotions During the Coronavirus Pandemic” (PathBinder Publishing) is written as an exchange of letters with the main character, Hope.

"The children write to their friend Hope and tell her how they're feeling,” said Hoffman. “Hope's a very empathetic young lady. She's kind of wise beyond her years, and she uses active listening to respond to them."

Hoffman wrote the letters based on answers she received from kids in Johnson and Bartholomew counties to questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was kind of surprised to see some that were really angry at, 'When's it going to end?' And another little girl was angry at how people were freaking out. She's like, 'Why is everyone freaking out. I just don't understand that.' I was like, ‘Wow!’ I just didn't expect those responses."

At the end of the book are 11 discussion questions, which Hoffman asked the children whose responses were included in the book. Parents can use the questions to start a conversation with their children.

#Columbus IN author Kimberly Hoffman @SpiderAuthor has written “Love, Hope” a #childrensbook featuring an exchange of letters between kids based on real children’s answers to questions about their emotions during the #pandemic. 6:15 pm @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/jUYYRxp8yP — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) March 11, 2021

"I very much want parents to be able to use this resource to not only bring hope to their children, but maybe to themselves as well,” said Hoffman. “Maybe this is something where families can bond together."

The book is illustrated with watercolor paintings by Kira Brant of Franklin. Anna Perlich of Columbus designed the covers and formatted the letters. The book was edited by Franklin resident Lori Haggard.

"Love, Hope: Children Express Their Emotions During the Coronavirus Pandemic" is available from Amazon or ask for it at your local bookstore.