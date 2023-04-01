'I'm playing for him': Colts rookie returns to the field after visiting friend Damar Hamlin in the hospital

Rodney Thomas II played high school football in Pittsburgh with Damar Hamlin.

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine being an NFL athlete and having to strap on the helmet and go back to work the weekend after the injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football.

That's going to be exceptionally tough for Indianapolis Colts rookie Rodney Thomas II.

Thomas has had a strong first season, but none of that seems to matter right now — especially to him. Hamlin is one of Thomas' best friends, and the former high school teammates talk on the phone daily.

Thomas rushed to the hospital in Cincinnati to be with his friend after the injury.

"It was good just to go in there and just see him, see the family, just be with them at that point in time," Thomas said. "I know it's real tough for them, as well as it is for people who are real close to him, different things like that. So just trying to be there."

The Colts safety was back to work Wednesday, knowing Hamlin would want him to carry on.

"I've never put it aside. I'm putting it right where it's gotta be, right in my mind, playing for him, playing for what he represents. If you just look at who he is, he's a great person. Like I said, I went to high school with him, he took me under his wing. Just a bunch of things, he always looked out for me, so I'm playing for him, doing all this stuff for him."

All of the players in the league are dealing with emotions after the terrifying scene on Monday Night Football. Thomas said he's more peaceful after visiting his friend, and he has high hopes for Hamlin, expecting him to walk out of the hospital.

"Always. 100 percent. He's a fighter, I know he's a fighter and, like, no other thought in my mind other than him walking out under his own power," Thomas said.