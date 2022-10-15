Coats for Kids gives thousands of coats to central Indiana children

This year's event was a huge success, thanks to the generosity of Hoosiers.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 3,000 children will be warm this winter thanks to Coats for Kids, a yearly event in central Indiana that provides kids with coats, hats and gloves — free of charge.

Channel 13 legend Bob Gregory started the campaign more than three decades ago.

13News, in partnership with the Salvation Army and Classic Cleaners, has been able to keep it going, thanks to the generosity of Hoosiers all across the area.

About 2,900 children and teenagers up to age 17 signed up for this year's event, which was held Saturday at the Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

It’s happening! #Coats4Kids is underway with 2,900 kids signed up to receive free coats, hats, gloves, and scarves today. Thank you to everyone who made today possible! @WTHRcom @CleanCrispImage @Indytwomen pic.twitter.com/W1iLlCJOB0 — The Salvation Army Indiana Division (@SAIndiana) October 15, 2022

The event is central Indiana's largest coat distribution.

It's a massive undertaking that requires months of planning and a whole lot of volunteers.

During the event, the 13News crew served as shoppers, helping kids pick out coats.

PHOTOS: Coats for Kids distribution day 2022 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

With inflation hitting a 40-year high, coat and monetary donations for this event were needed more than ever.

Thousands of coats were donated ahead of the event. Those coats were cleaned by Classic Cleaners and, on Tuesday, eighth-grade students from Christ the King Catholic School helped set up the event and sort through the coats.

Coats for Kids 2022 is underway! This Saturday, we expect to provide coats, hats, and gloves to nearly 3,000 children. Yesterday, @cksschool 8th graders helped set up the event and sort thousands of donated coats. Thank you all for all of your help! pic.twitter.com/6HxFoWbKkx — The Salvation Army Indiana Division (@SAIndiana) October 11, 2022

People shopping for coats may have noticed that many of them are new.

In the past, a $25 donation would cover the cost of one coat. But this year, the average cost of a coat soared to $40. Hoosier donations helped cover that cost.

And, the Salvation Army said both Sam's Club and Walmart on East 96th Street also helped make the most of its Coats for Kids donations.

We're just two days away from Central Indiana's largest coat distribution. Coat shopping yesterday morning was a SUCCESS! We would like to thank Sam's Club E 96th Street, Indianapolis location for helping us make the most of #CoatsForKids donations! #DoingTheMostGood pic.twitter.com/PCBCrFvl9j — The Salvation Army Indiana Division (@SAIndiana) October 13, 2022