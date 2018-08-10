INDIANA (INDY STAR) -- This holiday season, Clint Eastwood will transform into an Indiana war veteran who was arrested for drug smuggling at the age of 87, went to prison on his 90th birthday and will forever live in infamy as the "old man" who moved nearly a ton of cocaine for the cartel.

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for "The Mule," an film directed by and starring Eastwood that lands in theaters Dec. 14, but is already generating Oscar buzz.

Eastwood stars as a man named Earl Stone. In a press release, he is described "a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive."

But while the name is different, Stone is based on real-life Michigan City native Leo Sharp who became known as "old man" or "Tata" by Sinaloa Drug Cartel members during his time as a drug courier, according to IndyStar archives.

Check out the first trailer here.

Sharp, a World War II hero who was awarded the Bronze Star and worked as a florist in Northwestern Indiana, was arrested by the Michigan State Police in 2011 with more than 200 pounds of cocaine in a pickup truck on Interstate 94, according to news archives.

The first part of "The Mule" trailer seems to depict that interaction.

However, the 200-pound haul wasn't Sharp's first operation. He admitted to investigators that he was responsible for transporting more than 1,400 pounds of drugs that originated in Arizona, and a court filing indicated that there was evidence of Sharp transporting marijuana and cocaine from the West Coast in 2000.

Sharp was sentenced to three years in prison on his 90th birthday. He died in 2016 at 92-years-old.

"The Mule" co-stars Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña and Dianne Wiest.

Cooper serves as the other lead, playing DEA agent Colin Bates. It's the first time Eastwood and Cooper have worked together since teaming up for the Eastwood directed "American Sniper" in 2014.

Call IndyStar reporter Justin L. Mack at 317-444-6138. Follow him on Twitter: @justinlmack

For more news from the Indy Star, click here.

© IndyStar