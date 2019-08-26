CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A little bit of Disney magic is heading to southern Indiana.

The company is starting a partnership with Target stores to create a section of each store full of Disney merchandise.

There will only be 25 of Target locations across the country with the Disney section at first but their website lists Clarksville’s Waterford Park location on Veteran’s Parkway as one of them.

RELATED: Disney World announces Mary Poppins attraction coming to Epcot

RELATED: Target teams up with Disney to open shops

The mini-store at the Clarksville location will open on Oct. 4, plenty of time before Christmas.

The store will about 450 products including fan favorites such as Disney Princess, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Junior characters and classic Disney plush, apparel, home and holiday products.

At least 40 more Disney stores are expected to open in Oct. 2020. It's unclear if we'll see any in Kentucky.

For more information about the special Disney stores, click here for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.