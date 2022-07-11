Clarksville students honor beloved theater director with musical

This performance at Clarksville High School features a dog named "Toto".

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Get ready to head down the yellow brick road to Clarksville High School for a production that'll knock your ruby red slippers off.

"The Wizard of Oz" will be performed from Nov. 10 to Nov. 19. The large cast includes over 50 Clarksville students from elementary to high school.

Clarksville Community School's Black and Gold Theatre Company are putting on the classic musical in honor of someone very special to the kids.

Dan Bullington was a longtime Clarksville theatre director. Earlier this year, he sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Students and staff are also kicking off a new tradition called "Mr. B's Night". 15% of the proceeds from the first Saturday performance will reportedly go toward the "Mr. B's Memorial Scholarship". One student from the theatre will benefit from the scholarship.

Showtimes of The Wizard of Oz at Clarksville High School:

Nov. 10, 11 & 12 at 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

Nov. 17,18 & 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door.

