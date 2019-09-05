Students of Clarksville Community Schools know just how important mental health is. That’s why for the second year in a row, a group of them are coming together to host a 5k in support of two local organizations they believe are doing great work in their community.

The Run For You 5K: Youth Awareness Event is put on by the Renaissance Academy Key Club and Clarksville High School Key Club to benefit the Systems of Care and Daniel Faulkner scholarship fund in memory of the late teacher and coach Darrell Kingery.

According to Jordan Cunningham, a student and president of the Renaissance Academy Key Club, the students chose to benefit Systems of Care due to their support of families and children in the community.

“They continually show that even with the little funding mental health is granted from a federal perspective they still manage to provide for the needs. We see this to be a great support for our peers and this community,” Cunningham said in a press release.

Cunningham said the choice was easy to benefit the Daniel Faulkner Scholarship fund in honor of Kingery. He had a love for his students, as well as running.

“We hope to create this memory for all who have been impacted by his work in the school after his tragic passing last year and continue his legacy,” Cunningham said.

The Run For You 5K will be held at the Falls of the Ohio State Park on June 8. The race begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m.

The cost to register is $25 with an additional $2.50 sign up fee. Registration ends June 1. To register for the event, click here. To donate, click here.

