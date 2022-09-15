Indiana city settles with DOJ over ADA complaint

The DOJ said the Indiana city violated the act when it pulled a job offer from a police recruit after he tested positive for HIV in 2015.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clarksville has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice Monday, in an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint filed in April 2022.

The lawsuit claimed that, in 2015, the town's police department took away a job offer from a "qualified officer" because of his HIV diagnosis. The man, who has remained anonymous, worked for the police department as a volunteer reserve officer for more than a year before the department offered him a full-time position.

Town officials withdrew the employment offer based on medical consultants’ advice according to the release.

The DOJ believed this to be in violation with Title 1 of the American Disabilities Act.

Clarksville is supposed to provide training on Title 1 of the Americans with Disabilities Act for all employees, and anyone who helps with personnel decisions related to the Clarksville Police Department.

The DOJ is expected to receive a training report from Clarksville in six months.

Clarksville will also pay $150,000 as compensatory damages through its liability insurance provider according to the release. The man will receive an affidavit saying he is eligible for rehire by the Clarksville Police Department “and that the withdrawal of his conditional offer of employment was unrelated to any action or lack of qualification on his part.”

Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said they are happy the matter has been resolved.

“All obligations included in the agreement will be met by the Town of Clarksville, and we will continue to ensure that those with disabilities have an equal opportunity for employment with the Town of Clarksville,” Baity said.

