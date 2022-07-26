Clarksville Schools staff go on 'welcome back' visits ahead of new school year

Teachers with Clarksville Schools stopped by the homes of nearly 70 randomly-selected students, delivering school calendars, drawstring backpacks and other gear.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families across Kentuckiana are starting to get ready to head back to school.

Staff at a southern Indiana district brought supplies to the students.

Staff members said the welcome back visits help get students excited about the upcoming year.

“We are a smaller district, but we do like to do things like this to include all of our students. Just because we’re small, doesn’t mean we don’t do fun things and we don’t forget about them during the summer break or even during the school year for that matter,” Ashley Gilmore, a school secretary, said.

The district has been doing visits since 2017.

Classes resume in Clarksville on Aug. 4.

