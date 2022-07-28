Clarksville Police investigate bomb threat at Walmart, Sam's Club, give 'all clear'

Clarksville Police Department said they are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart and Sam's Club.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a security concern in southern Indiana.

Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said they are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart and Sam's Club at 1351 Veterans Parkway, and are working to evacuate the area.

People are asked to avoid the area Conklin said.

Police gave the "all clear" around 4:30 p.m. Police have not said who called in the threat.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

