'Leader for these new officers': Clarksville Police officer recognized after saving crash victim's life

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A Clarksville Police officer is being named a hero after saving a crash victim's life.

According to a press release, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-65 just past the Veterans Parkway exit on July 6 around 5:30 p.m.

Officials said a Ford F-150 side-swiped a semi, which ripped the right side of the vehicle to "shreds."

“I happened to be driving by the crash scene that evening and witnessed the interstate being shut down,” Ken Conklin, Clarksville’s communications director, said. “My wife and I were both shocked at the destruction of the vehicle and didn’t think anyone could have survived that crash.”

Officer Zachary Skaggs was in the area and responded to the scene.

When Skaggs arrived, the press release states he found the passenger still in the vehicle with "severe injuries" including a "deep cut" to his leg.

Officials said he worked quickly to free the victim and applied a tourniquet to his leg.

EMS crews arrived shortly after and took over medical aid. The press release states the EMS personnel said if Skaggs didn't help the victim would've most likely died from their injuries.

“There are several character traits that set Officer Skaggs apart from others,” Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said. “The one that stands out the most is his ability to set the example. He won’t ask someone to do something that he isn’t willing to do first. It is what makes him a good officer and a leader for these new officers.”

Due to Skaggs' efforts, he was presented with a Life Saving Award from Palmer at Tuesday’s Clarksville Town Council meeting. He was also given a certificate as well as a Life Saving pin.

Skaggs said he only did what every other officer in the department would've done.

