'I'm beyond proud': Clarksville Police K9 Unit to receive National Medal of Valor

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A Clarksville Police K9 Unit is about to receive a national honor.

Police K9 Argo and his partner Officer Thomas Bamforth will be awarded with the Medal of Valor this spring by the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA).

According to a press release from the Town of Clarksville, Argo and Bamforth were chasing a suspect late last year who allegedly ran from police following a traffic stop.

During the chase, Argo was hit by a car. Officials say he "jumped right up" and continued with the chase. He was able to stop the suspect by latching onto their leg, which led to officers making the arrest.

Argo suffered "some minor injuries" and took some time off. Officials say he was treated for his injuries and returned to work a few weeks later.

The press release states that Master Trainer Rick Ashanbraner, who works with Police K9’s across the U.S., nominated Argo and Bamforth for the Medal of Valor.

Officials say the award is one of the "highest honors" presented to police K9’s.

“I’m beyond proud of Argo and what he has accomplished,” Bamforth said. “I’m humbled that Argo and I will be receiving such a prestigious award.”

Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer says this is the first time that the Clarksville Police Department has been recognized nationally for one of its K9 Teams.

“I could not be prouder! K9 Officer Bamforth and Argo have been a great team that hit the ground running from the start,” Palmer said. “Numerous arrests involving narcotics made due to their pro-active approach toward drugs."

Bamforth and Argo will be presented the award during NAPWDA’s annual national training event in April.

