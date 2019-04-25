CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a threat was made at the Clarksville Middle School.

The police department responded to the school after administrators became aware of the threat on Thursday afternoon.

Once the police arrived at the school, they moved students to an area of safety while a soft sweep was conducted by search dogs.

No threats were discovered and CMS was given the “all clear.”

CPD said they aim to find the person responsible for the threat.