Clarksville marine recruiter facing multiple sex charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Indiana charged a marine recruiter with multiple sex offenses Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, officers were on the scene at a Days Inn when they saw 24-year-old Steven Robinson engaging in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl.

Det. Johnathan Herring initially believed this to be consensual and sent the girl home with her parents, and Robinson on his way court documents show.

The court documents also show Robinson initially lied about being a marine recruiter.

After the detective realized Robinson was in fact a recruiter, officers arrested him at the Clarksville recruiting office for child seduction and false informing documents show.

The girl is a “poolee” and had expressed interest in joining the marines when she came of age according to court documents.

The affidavit shows when the detective got a search warrant for the marine recruiter’s personal phone, he found explicit text messages and photo exchanges between the girl and Robinson.

Court documents show Herring believed Robinson displayed grooming behaviors with the girl, and that he has found at least six other girls “that he has engaged in this same pattern of behavior with.”

Robinson has been charged with child seduction, child pornography and false informing according to the affidavit.

The affidavit shows the charges were not filed within 72 hours, so Robinson was released from custody.

