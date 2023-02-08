Clarksville to offer millions for the old Colgate property

The building has been unoccupied since 2008.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The town of Clarksville plans on offering the old Colgate property's current owner $6 million.

A resolution titled: "A Resolution Expressing Concern and Requesting Assistance Regarding the Preservation of Historically Significant Structures Located on the Former Colgate-Palmolive Manufacturing Plant Property" passed at a town council meeting on Tuesday.

The resolution gives Clark's Landing Enterprises Investments, the current owner of the property, 30 days to accept or reject the offer.

If the offer is rejected, the town may exercise the power of "eminent domain" to ultimately transfer ownership of the property to another private owner.

Clarks Landing has owned the property since 2014 but it has sat empty since the Colgate and Palmolive Company left.

Last year, the town council announced plans to condemn the property. Officials said they did not make the decision lightly, and that condemning the building was a last resort.

At the time, they said they wanted to preserve and enjoy the building’s history.

