2022 Clarksville leaf collection schedule

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Fall is here, which means yards are filling up with colorful leaves ahead of the winter season. Lucky for Clarksville residents, the Clarksville Public Works Department will be offering leaf collection.
The leaf collection routes will begin on Nov. 7 and will continue until Dec. 10. However, there will be no leaf collection over the Thanksgiving Holidays, according to a Public Works press release.
The 2022 leaf collection schedule for Clarksville, Indiana:
MONDAYS
- Majestic Meadows
- Gutford Woods Drive
- Shady Branch Drive
- Blackoak Circle
- Gutford Court
- Woodside Drive
- Creekside Subdivision
- Calla Drive
- Crandon Park Subdivision
- Centralia Court
- Gutford Road
- Merriam Drive
- Marvic Drive
- Lowell Avenue
- Emery Lane
TUESDAYS
- Hale Road
- Beechlawn Drive
- Victory Court
- Taylor Drive
- Hallmark Subdivision
- Lewis and Clark Parkway
- Beechwood Subdivision
WEDNESDAYS
- Johnson Lane
- Ryan Lane
- McTavish Drive
- Lynch Lane
- Altra Drive
- Blackiston Mill Road
- Starlight Drive
- Silver Creek Drive
- Walnut Grove
- Bowling Lane
- Redden Court
- Blackiston View Drive
- Lincoln Park Subdivision
- Marlowe Drive
- Raleigh Drive
- Tennyson Drive (from Marlowe to Longfellow)
- Blackiston Heights Subdivision
- Shirley Avenue
THURSDAYS
- Cedar Knoll Subdivision
- Plum Creek Subdivision
- Eagle Ridge Subdivision
- Plum Run Subdivision
- Deer Run Subdivision
- Dovir Woods Subdivision
- Plum Lake Subdivision
- Meyer Manor Subdivision
- Emerald Court
- Parkwood Subdivision
- Kilmer Way
- Shelley Drive
- Diamond Place
- Tennyson Drive (Marlowe to Spicewood)
FRIDAYS
- All of the South End of Town from Riverside Drive to Brown Station Way (old Hwy. 62)
SATURDAYS
- Accrusia Avenue
- Andalusia Avenue
- Auburn Avenue
- Appletree Lane
- Kopp Lane
- Orchard Drive
- Maple Court
- Lincoln Heights Subdivision
- Green Acres Subdivision (Bells Ln. to Brown Station Way)
AS NEEDED
- Appleleaf Lane
The Clarksville Public Works Department requests that residents assist them by remembering to not inter-mingle trash, concrete, sticks or other yard waste materials with the raked leaves.
Public Works also asks residents to leave room between the curb and the leaf pile for drainage and to park away from leaf piles. Piles too close to vehicles reportedly cannot be collected.
Additionally, Public Works asks that drivers take extra care when passing crews, as they will be focused on using the equipment for leaf collection.
If you have any questions regarding the leaf collection schedule, you're asked to contact the Clarksville Public Works Department at (812) 283-8233.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.