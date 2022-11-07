2022 Clarksville leaf collection schedule

Leaf collection will begin on Nov. 7 and will continue until Dec. 10.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Fall is here, which means yards are filling up with colorful leaves ahead of the winter season. Lucky for Clarksville residents, the Clarksville Public Works Department will be offering leaf collection.

The leaf collection routes will begin on Nov. 7 and will continue until Dec. 10. However, there will be no leaf collection over the Thanksgiving Holidays, according to a Public Works press release.

The 2022 leaf collection schedule for Clarksville, Indiana:

MONDAYS

Majestic Meadows

Gutford Woods Drive

Shady Branch Drive

Blackoak Circle

Gutford Court

Woodside Drive

Creekside Subdivision

Calla Drive

Crandon Park Subdivision

Centralia Court

Gutford Road

Merriam Drive

Marvic Drive

Lowell Avenue

Emery Lane

TUESDAYS

Hale Road

Beechlawn Drive

Victory Court

Taylor Drive

Hallmark Subdivision

Lewis and Clark Parkway

Beechwood Subdivision

WEDNESDAYS

Johnson Lane

Ryan Lane

McTavish Drive

Lynch Lane

Altra Drive

Blackiston Mill Road

Starlight Drive

Silver Creek Drive

Walnut Grove

Bowling Lane

Redden Court

Blackiston View Drive

Lincoln Park Subdivision

Marlowe Drive

Raleigh Drive

Tennyson Drive (from Marlowe to Longfellow)

Blackiston Heights Subdivision

Shirley Avenue

THURSDAYS

Cedar Knoll Subdivision

Plum Creek Subdivision

Eagle Ridge Subdivision

Plum Run Subdivision

Deer Run Subdivision

Dovir Woods Subdivision

Plum Lake Subdivision

Meyer Manor Subdivision

Emerald Court

Parkwood Subdivision

Kilmer Way

Shelley Drive

Diamond Place

Tennyson Drive (Marlowe to Spicewood)

FRIDAYS

All of the South End of Town from Riverside Drive to Brown Station Way (old Hwy. 62)

SATURDAYS

Accrusia Avenue

Andalusia Avenue

Auburn Avenue

Appletree Lane

Kopp Lane

Orchard Drive

Maple Court

Lincoln Heights Subdivision

Green Acres Subdivision (Bells Ln. to Brown Station Way)

AS NEEDED

Appleleaf Lane

The Clarksville Public Works Department requests that residents assist them by remembering to not inter-mingle trash, concrete, sticks or other yard waste materials with the raked leaves.

Public Works also asks residents to leave room between the curb and the leaf pile for drainage and to park away from leaf piles. Piles too close to vehicles reportedly cannot be collected.

Additionally, Public Works asks that drivers take extra care when passing crews, as they will be focused on using the equipment for leaf collection.

If you have any questions regarding the leaf collection schedule, you're asked to contact the Clarksville Public Works Department at (812) 283-8233.

