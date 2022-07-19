Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Clarksville

Police said a person was struck and killed on Brown Station Way and North Clark Boulevard Sunday night and need help solving the case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in southern Indiana are asking for help in solving a deadly hit-and-run.

Clarksville Police said a person was hit and killed around 10 p.m. Sunday on Brown Station Way across from North Clark Boulevard.

Investigators say they are reviewing camera footage from security cameras in the area but are also asking for help from the public.

No other information including the sex of the person or their identity has been released.

If you have any information that may help police solve this case, you are asked to call (812) 288-7151.

