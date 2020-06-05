CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — After closing down due to the coronavirus, Green Tree Mall in Clarksville will re Wednesday, May 6.

While the state of Indiana reopened retail businesses Monday, the mall held out on opening until Wednesday. Seven retailers and three restaurants are currently open in some capacity. Those businesses are:

Books-A-Million

Finish Line

Shoe Sensation

Written-n-Stone

Sunny Jewelers

The Capsule

360 Degrees

Texas Roadhouse

Roosters

Chinese Gourmet

The mall has implemented plans to keep up with CDC guidelines. Groups of more than 10 people are prohibited in common areas, play areas and food court seating areas are closed, and all retailer are encouraged to provide employees with masks.

"The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners, and the communities we serve is always a top priority," the mall said in a statement.

Temperature checks will be conducted on all management, security and janitorial staff. Hand sanitizer areas will also be placed throughout the property. A full list of changes can be found here.

"None of us had a pandemic standard operating procedure in place, so we are all trying to figure this out as we go along,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, president of One Southern Indiana. “There is risk and we recognize that, so my advice to everyone is going to be, take the cautious approach."

During Gov. Eric Holcomb's Wednesday news conference, Holcomb talked about the work One Southern Indiana and other groups are doing to help retailers on the Indiana border.

