Clarksville police, firefighters to 'battle' during blood drive for good cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police and fire departments in a southern Indiana town are going head-to-head for a good cause.

The Clarksville Fire and Police Department have partnered with the American Red Cross for their third annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Detective John Miller said last year’s event saw 70 donors but are hoping to beat that number by asking the community to get involved.

“We say it's the battle of the badges here, but at the end of the day, we're all doing it in good faith. Even though we're competing against the fire department, the real winners in the end are the people receiving the blood. It's very important to us to give back to the community and help those in need,” he said.

The blood drive is on June 22 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Clarksville Community Center.

While walk-ins are welcomed, they are encouraging the community to sign up ahead of time.

