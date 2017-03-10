Clarksville votes for eminent domain process on small plot of land near former Colgate plant

The city wants the small portion of land near the plant to build streets as part of their street grid.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is a valuable plot of land in southern Clarksville the city is working to take back.

Clarksville’s Town Council is moving forward with the eminent domain process to take back ownership of a piece of land near the old Colgate plant.

Council members held a vote on Sept. 5 approving the measure.

The move means the city can take away the property from its private owner, Clarksville Landing Enterprise Investments.

They also own the Colgate plant land where the historic clock is located. Both portions of land have been undeveloped since 2014.

Earlier this year, officials had offered the owner Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments $6 million for the entire property but they had a counteroffer of nearly $24 million.

Clarks Landing believed the land had been worth more than what the city was offering.

According to the News and Tribune, the city and Clarks Landing are involved in a federal eminent domain lawsuit over the land.

