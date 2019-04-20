LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Saturday’s rain and cold weather has postponed plans for Clarksville Parks and Recreations Easter Egg Hunt.

Officials say the hunt will take place on Easter Sunday at 1 p.m.

Firefighters will distribute 10,000 eggs by driving on major roadways handing them out to children along the way.

The hunt will continue until firefighters run out of eggs or until they are called out to cover an emergency.

They will hand out eggs in three areas:

Area 1 - Old Clarksville

Harrison Avenue

Sherwood from South Clark to Riverside

Evergreen Drive

Area 2 - Blackiston and Hallmark Heights

Altawood Drive

Idlewood Drive

Evergreen Drive

Area 3 - Parkwood and Altra Acres