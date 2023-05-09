Clarksville Community Schools names pick for Teacher of the Year

Candi Covey, who teaches special education at Clarksville Middle School, received the honor during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clarksville Community Schools has a new Teacher of the Year!

Candi Covey, who teaches special education at Clarksville Middle School, received the honor during a ceremony on Tuesday.

“Candi is a fantastic educator who inspires her students daily with her passion, creativity and dedication,” the district said in a social media post.

Covey was in the running for the award with two other teachers – Ashley Pavlina, a second grade teacher at Clarksville Elementary and Melissa Lewis, an English teacher at Clarksville High.

Covey will walk away with a $1,000 prize and the runners-up will receive $500 each. She will move on to the statewide Indiana Teacher of the Year competition.

Clarksville Community Schools launched their “Investing in Teachers” program in 2018 to recognize and reward teachers who go beyond the call in classrooms.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.