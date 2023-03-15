Clarksville moves to take Colgate Plant using eminent domain

Our client, Clark’s Landing Enterprises Investments, is doing all it reasonably can to cooperate with the Town of Clarksville with respect to the development of the property, while preserving its historic nature. With respect to the Town’s offer, we believe that the fair market value of this historic property is many times what has been offered to date by the Town. We have not yet formally responded to the Town’s offer for the property because we are still in the process of completing a proper appraisal. We respectfully believe that the threat of condemnation is not appropriate if we fail to reach an agreement. Simply put, this is private property that the Town does not have the legal authority to condemn, and Clark’s Landing fully intends to defend its rights in court if necessary.