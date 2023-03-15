Clarksville moves to take Colgate Plant using eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The City of Clarksville moved forward with the Colgate plant and tried to claim eminent domain on the property on Wednesday.
That would mean the city could take away the property from its private owner for the public's use.
Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments has owned the property since 2014 but it has sat empty since 2007.
According to Communications Director Ken Conklin the town wants to preserve and protect the historic building and clock.
In February, the town was going to offer the owner $6 million for the land.
They gave the owner 30 days to respond, but the company has not officially responded.
Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments told WHAS11 News they think the land is worth more than what the town has offered.
Read their full statement below:
Our client, Clark’s Landing Enterprises Investments, is doing all it reasonably can to cooperate with the Town of Clarksville with respect to the development of the property, while preserving its historic nature. With respect to the Town’s offer, we believe that the fair market value of this historic property is many times what has been offered to date by the Town. We have not yet formally responded to the Town’s offer for the property because we are still in the process of completing a proper appraisal. We respectfully believe that the threat of condemnation is not appropriate if we fail to reach an agreement. Simply put, this is private property that the Town does not have the legal authority to condemn, and Clark’s Landing fully intends to defend its rights in court if necessary.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.