Clarksville fire station gets Safe Haven baby box

Five babies have been surrendered at baby boxes in 2020 alone.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Safe Haven Baby Boxes, a program offering resources for surrendered children to find homes without punishing parents, is opening a baby box in Clarksville Friday.

The baby box placed at Clarksville Fire Station #1 will be the 48th baby box in the nation and the 44th in Indiana. Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs shared the news on Facebook, saying the town would dedicate and bless the box at 4 p.m. Oct. 16.

"The Safe Haven Baby Box program provided hope and a future for surrendered babies as well for the mothers and fathers who make this tough decision," Skaggs said. "The program is led by servants of our communities and demands love to operate successfully."

Since 2016, nine babies have been places inside of baby boxes, with five of the events happening in 2020. Most recently, a newborn was surrendered inside a baby box Oct. 9 in Decatur Township.

In January 2020, a healthy baby was surrendered at a Seymour fire station. Fire Chief Brad Lucas said staff was there to help the baby as soon as it was placed in the box.

"They actually could hear what was going on in here and came in within 30 seconds," said Lucas. "We rendered care to the infant immediately."

Baby boxes are available to the public at all times of the day. Once a child is surrendered and taken to the hospital for care, the Department of Child Services takes custody and will find a foster or pre-adoptive home for the child.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.