Clarksville Redevelopment Commission approves 400K in funding for schools

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission is giving additional funding to some schools this year.

According to a press release from the Town of Clarksville, the commission voted last year to invest up to $400,000 each year into a "Workforce Ready Fund." The goal is to educate the town's workforce starting at the elementary school level.

Officials said the funds will be divided each year into local schools based on the number of students that are enrolled and living in Clarksville's 47129 area code.

The schools/school districts include Clarksville Community School Corporation, Greater Clarks County Schools, St. Anthony of Padua School and Providence High School.

The press release states that the following fund's have been approved for 2023:

Clarksville Community Schools, 886 students, $234,857.52

Greater Clark County Schools, 501 students, $132,803.18

St. Anthony of Padua Schools, 95 students, $25,182.24

Providence High School, 27 students, $7,157.06

The commission approved funding for the "Workforce Ready Fund" through 2024, but officials said that funding could be extended.

The funds will come from Clarksville's Town Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds, the release said.

