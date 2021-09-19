Clarksville apartment fire leaves 2 hospitalized, 2 pets dead

Clarksville Fire officials said about 30 people have displaced following the Sunday morning fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been transported to the hospital following a large apartment fire near Eastern Boulevard on Sunday.

Clarksville Fire Department responded to the incident in the 200 block of East Ettels Lane around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

It took multiple fire units about two hours to extinguish the blaze.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire started on the second floor of the apartments in the attic area. Officials said when they arrived on scene, people were self-rescuing and there were even reports of people jumping from windows to safety.

Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said the conditions of the two transported to UofL Hospital aren’t known.

No other injuries were reported but officials said a dog and a parrot died in that fire.

Skaggs said about 6 units suffered heavy fire damage while 10 to 12 were damaged by smoke and water.

About 30 people have been impacted by the fire and are currently being helped by the Red Cross.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

