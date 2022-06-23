'That mission is providing care': Clark Memorial Health celebrates 100 years of service

The hospital opened on June 19, 1922 with four nurses and 36 beds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville celebrated a very special anniversary Thursday as Clark Memorial Health marked 100 years.

Now, the hospital sits on the same land but has grown to a 236 bed facility with two medical office buildings and an outpatient surgery center.

However, one thing hasn’t changed.

“We’ve changed a lot in 100 years, but the mission has remained the same. That mission is providing care, that mission of making our community healthier has always remained there,” said Chief Executive Officer Martin Padgett.

Clark Memorial has been sharing old photos and stories on their Facebook page.

