Clark County sheriff need public's help in identifying suspects

Two men are wanted in connection to an investigation in Charlestown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects.

The men are wanted in connection to an investigation in Charlestown.

Sheriff Scottie Maples saying "your assistance could be crucial in resolving this case. Together, we can ensure our community's safety."

If you have any information, please contact Det. Cpl. Harper at 812-283-4471 ext. 3147 or wharper@clarkcosheriff.com.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.