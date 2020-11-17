Clark County sees growth of COVID-19 cases in elderly, young people

The county has one of the highest positivity rates in Southern Indiana with 19.3%.

Much of the data shows the county is seeing an increase of cases in those 19-years-old and under and those who are 60 to 69-years old.

County Health Director Dr. Eric Yazel said this is concerning heading into the holidays known for big family gatherings.

“If there is any silver lining to what’s going on, is there is a lot of spread but our ICU utilization and deaths are down,” he said. “I think that could change rather rapidly. If we see our elderly population come out of seclusion and come and mingle with a lot of positive cases, that is a really bad recipe.”

Dr. Yazel believes decisions families make during Thanksgiving will affect the local scenario through the New Year.

He isn’t telling people to not celebrate Thanksgiving with their family but to be cautious – even if that means bringing your own utensils, pre-wrapping your food and using separate bathrooms.

