Roadwork to close lanes of I-65 North and Southbound in Clark County Thursday night

Officials with INDOT said the lanes between Memphis and Sellersburg will close from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind — Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are alerting drivers traveling on Interstate 65 of lane closures on Thursday night.

Crews will close lanes on I-65 Northbound and Southbound in Clark County between Memphis and Sellersburg to complete asphalt coring work.

They are expected to be closed from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Officials said they will begin placing message boards in the area beginning Wednesday to alert drivers of the closures.

They are urging people to slow down, watch for slowed/stopped traffic and exercise caution in the work zone.

