Clark County remembers those lost to drug addiction with vigil

Members gathered at the foot of the Big Four Bridge on the Jeffersonville side to remember those affected by addiction.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In 2020, Clark County saw more deadly overdoses than the three years before it.

The group Clark County Cares has doubled down on spreading awareness of resources for those battling addiction. The organization is marking its 6th annual drug facts week.

Sunday night, members of the community gathered in-person for their annual candlelight vigil at the Big Four Bridge to remember those who lost their lives to addiction.

"This is the base of why we do what we do, because of losses that we've had, and that we want to prevent. Even though it's a cold, rainy night, and everything else was done online, we felt it was still important to have this in person connection tonight," Carolyn King, member of Clark County Cares, said.

According to statistics, there were about 186 heroin overdoses – many that happened during the late spring and early summer.

When you compare 2020 to previous years, there were 356 overdoses compared to the 233 the year before.

