LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A probation officer in Clark County, Ind. is facing charges after being accused of having sex with inmates.

According to arrest documents, Gerald Kopp, a pretrial services officer, was working as a culinary instructor in the Clark Co. jail at the time of the incidents.

The Clark Co. Sheriff's Office says they received a tip that multiple inmates had engaged in sexual activity with a probation officer working in the jail.

Evidence supporting the claims was found following an investigation.

"This investigation revealed that Mr. Kopp had allegedly had sex with two inmates in the Clark Co. jail on two separate occasions in a room that was set aside for doing pretrial assessments in the jail," Clark Co. prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

Kopp is being charged with four counts of Sexual Misconduct and four counts of Trafficking Contraband with an Inmate.

Jessie Cohen is looking into these charges and will bring us more details on the NightTeam.

