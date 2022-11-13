Police pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash in Clark County

Indiana State Police told WHAS11 News, officers had been chasing a wanted woman and had attempted to stop her before the eventual crash on East Lewis and Clark Pkwy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a pursuit that ended in Clark County.

Indiana State Police told WHAS11 News, officers had been chasing a wanted woman and had attempted to stop her before the eventual crash.

Police said Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel attempted to stop the driver by slowing down in front of the car and she rear-ended him. She then drove down the exit ramp and crashed into the other cars.

Will Howell, who recorded the incident on his dash cam, said it was a miracle no one was hurt. He said as he started to see the series of crashes down I-65 off-ramp onto East Lewis and Clark Parkway, his sense of time slowed.

“Felt like I was in a time warp – everything kind of slowed down. She hit the two cars – the one truck came right towards our Jeep. If you hear the audio of the video, my wife got the name Jesus in there about 50 times in 20 seconds,” he said. “Don’t know how she did that, but that’s pretty amazing.”

Howell said he got out of his car to see what happened and saw several Clarksville Police officers pointing their guns at the woman’s car.

He then said he returned to his vehicle and the woman was eventually pulled from her car and was arrested by police. The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Indiana State Police said no one was seriously injured.

