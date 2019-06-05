LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Two Clark County judges, Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs, who were shot outside of a White Castle in Indianapolis are continuing to recover.

Emotionally they are recovering well. Jacobs has a longer road to recovery than Adams has. Adams is expected to be home within the next couple of days, according to Larry Wilder, who is the spokesperson for the judges.

Wilder said the judges have been touched by the support from the community since the shooting.

“[Jacobs and Adams] couldn’t believe the community support,” Wilder said.

Police are currently searching for two people who had pulled up to the business on the night of the shooting, on May 1. The two people that the police said they are looking for is the shooter who fled the scene and another who was in the SUV with the shooter.

Indy police released surveillance video that shows the SUV pulling up to the business. They're hoping you can help identify the SUV seen in the video.

Senior judges have been filling in for Adams and Jacobs since the judicial conference began in Indianapolis. They will continue to fill in while the judges are recovering.

We got a statement from their spokesperson, saying that Jacobs' surgery was successful, and Adams was up and walking with assistance:

"They are surrounded by their families and they are both well aware of the out pouring of love and support that they have received from their friends and our community as a whole. They are well served by their character and conviction and this will help them navigate the long road ahead to full recovery."