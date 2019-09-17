INDIANAPOLIS — A southern Indiana judge wants to return to the bench after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which he and another judge were shot.

The News and Tribune reports Clark Circuit Judge Andrew Adams requested the reinstatement Tuesday. Two felony counts that led to his suspension were dismissed under a plea agreement in which Adams received a one-year suspended sentence Sept. 9.

When Adams was indicted June 28, the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order suspending Adams pending the results of the felony case. A message seeking comment on Adams' request was left for a court spokeswoman.

Adams and fellow Clark County Judge Bradley Jacobs were shot May 1 while in Indianapolis for a conference. Jacobs has returned to the bench.

