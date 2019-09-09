INDIANAPOLIS — (WTHR) — An Indiana judge pled guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury as part of a plea agreement connected to a fight and shooting outside an Indianapolis White Castle.

Clark County Judge Andrew Adams had six other charges dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Judges Adams and Bradley Jacobs were both shot in the parking lot of the White Castle on the near-south side of downtown May 1.

Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41, were arrested and facing numerous charges for their role in the incident.

RELATED: Judge Jacobs returns to work months after White Castle fight, shooting

RELATED: Clark County Judge Jacobs to return to bench in August

RELATED: Judge pleads not guilty, told to stay away from White Castle where fight occurred

RELATED: Clark County judge, two other men charged in Indianapolis shooting at White Castle

Police said there was an argument between the the two groups that escalated into a fight.

Police say that during that fight, Kaiser pulled a gun and shot Judge Adams in the stomach and then Jacobs in the chest.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.