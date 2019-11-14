CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A man accused of using coded messages to smuggle narcotics to inmates in the Clark County Jail is now wanted by police. The Sheriff's Office released the details of the investigation on Thursday. Police have also issued at least 10 warrants to inmates in the jail.

According to the investigation, Clark County Detectives stopped several inmates from getting drugs from Matthew Bays, 41, of Memphis, IN. Bays communicated with the inmates through coded messages and delivered the drugs to inconspicuous locations near the jail.

"We will continue to proactively investigate people who attempt to bring drugs into our facility," said Sheriff Jamey Noel. "The time and energy these offenders use to prey on the addicted for their own personal gain is indescribable and despicable."

Matthew Bays has a warrant out for his arrest and is facing 24 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Narcotics and/or Trafficking with an Inmate. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can submit it to the Clark County Sheriff's Office tip line.

