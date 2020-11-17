Clark County Health officials recommend school districts go virtual as COVID-19 cases spike

The Borden-Henryville School Corporation will move to district-wide e-learning on November 23, 2020 and continue with e-learning through January 5, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Health officials in Clark County are asking school districts to go virtual as soon as possible or through the end of the year as cases of COVID-19 rise.

Dr. Eric Yazel, a health officer with the Clark County Health Department said the county’s positivity rate has reached 19.3%.

The Borden-Henryville School Corporation have already announced their plans.

The district said they have found increased cases at three of four of their schools from last week which played a factor in to their decision to go virtual. Officials said they also sought input from health officials, school administration and nurses.

Officials said they will continue lunch distribution for students and athletic practices and games will continue as scheduled.

Virtual classes are expected to begin on Nov. 23 and continue through Jan. 5, 2021.

It's unclear if other districts will follow the recommendation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.