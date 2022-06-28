Clark County Health Department ends COVID-19 testing

County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said they have no other choice because funding has dried up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Clark County Health Department is suspending COVID-19 testing at its office.

The department can go after other funding sources, but they are not in a rush.

Yazel said demand for testing has dropped in recent months.

“We were only doing about 15 a day. I do think we’ll see an upswing in testing as we get closer to our kids coming back to school, so we may re-up at that point,” he said.

Free at-home tests are still available from the federal government.

You can also order up to 8 free tests a month from CVS pharmacies, you just need your insurance card.

