Indiana crews clean diesel fuel spill in northern Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana officials are cleaning up after a diesel fuel spill in northern Clark County.

The Department of Environmental Management told WHAS11 News they were made aware of the spill leading to Silver Creek on Thursday.

Officials said response contractors and cleanup teams were called in by those responsible and have been working around the clock to clean and contain to the spill.

There have been no impacts to wildlife or public health.

