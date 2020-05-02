CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — In an effort to protect children and save lives, a team in Clark County is getting to work, going over child fatality cases in depth.

"The question is, what can we do to possibly have things turn out differently in the future?" said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. He's on the newly created Child Fatality Review Team in the county.

The team is only one of a few nationally. The US Department of Justice chose only five sites for the pilot program. Those span five states including Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and California.

In Indiana only Clark, Grant, and Delaware Counties are taking a deep dive into their numbers. That's because those counties have a rate of injury deaths among children that's higher than the state average.

Mull says that's a statistic that surprised him.

"I haven't seen anything in my experience as a prosecutor to make me think that this is a county where we would have children more in danger," he said. "I am eager to get into these numbers and examine those."

For the next year, he will look into the numbers with the Clark County Child Fatality Review Team and look for trends. After that year, they'll be tasked with making recommendations to the state and the federal government.

Mull says the results could pave the way to new legislation, new practices or new education campaigns not just in Clark County, but across the nation.

