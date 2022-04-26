Indiana women arrested for attempting to live in vacant home

One of the women told police that she didn't know who owned the house but she was aware of "squatter's rights" because she was "preparing to be a lawyer."

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Two women are in the Clark County Jail after police said they were caught living in a house that wasn't theirs.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, a sheriff's deputy arrested Erika Kovalevska from Jeffersonville and Samantha Perez from Charlestown on April 23.

The sheriff's office said officers responded to a vacant home on Marion Martin Rd. in Charlestown early Saturday morning to look into a report of a person living there. When they arrived, they found the two women inside.

The women were questioned and Kovalesvka told officers that she had been canvassing the area and noticed that the house was empty. The release says she admitted to entering the house and cleaning it so she could "move in."

Kovalesvka told police that she didn't know who owned the house but she was aware of "squatter's rights" because she was "preparing to be a lawyer," according to the release.

"Squatter's rights," also known as adverse possession, allow someone to take over a piece of property if they've lived there long enough, under certain circumstances, according to Kerrick Bachert Law.

According to the Clark County Sheriff, Perez told police that Kovalesvka invited her over to the house to help her clean. Perez also said they had been smoking meth.

Officers said they found methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe inside the house.

The release says the man who owns the property told the sheriff's office that he did not give anyone permission to stay there.

Kovalesvka and Perez are facing Residential Entry and drug charges.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.