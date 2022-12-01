Two arrested on felony drug charges following search of southern Indiana home

According to Indiana State Police, the home is directly in front of a school.

BORDEN, Ind. — Two Hoosiers have been arrested and charged with drug-related felonies after Indiana State Police searched a Borden Home in late November. after troopers searched his home in Borden on Nov. 1.

According to ISP, troopers with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP) began investigating possible drug activity at a house located "directly in front of the Borden Schools."

After authorities obtained a search warrant, troopers searched the home Wednesday afternoon.

During the search, troopers found approximately three ounces of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana other controlled substances, according to a press release.

As a result of the investigation, troopers arrested 47-year-old Joshua Tony Griffith and 47-year-old Nicole E. Starrett.

Griffith has been charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Starrett was charged with possession of a syringe, a level 6 felony in Indiana.

Both were reportedly arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail without further incident.

