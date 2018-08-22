CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- Inmates in Clark County are learning skills for success before transitioning back into society.

Provided by Purdue University, the Manufacturing Skills for Success program provides participants with up to three nationally recognized credentials in just ten business days.

Inmates will learn basic workplace skills such as communicating effectively, thinking critically and working with a team.

The program is completely voluntary for all inmates within the Clark County Jail.

