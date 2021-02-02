Clark Co. Health Department says it's seeing 'substantial lack of morality' as people lie to get COVID-19 vaccine

The department made the allegations in a Facebook post Monday morning, which says, "At the vaccination sites we are seeing a substantial lack of morality."

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Clark County health department says people are lying to get the vaccine, by misrepresenting their eligibility at COVID-vaccination sites.

The department made the allegations in a Facebook post Monday morning, which says, "At the vaccination sites we are seeing a substantial lack of morality."

Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark Co. Health Officer says the community mass vaccination site had to turn away up to 30 people over the weekend. The department was giving out surplus doses Saturday and saw people lying about their age, address, or job location and duties.

"Some things were as simple as they'd walk up show us a drivers license and the drivers license would clearly say they weren't in the right age tier," Dr. Yazel said. "A lot of them seemed to be ones trying their luck to see if they could get in and get their vaccine."

The post went on to say, "Some have been turned away. Some have been caught only after sending their less-able-to-lie-convincingly co-workers to the site after they were successful."

The department issued advice to anyone else thinking of falsely obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine, writing, "STOP. Just STOP. If you are taking a vaccine away from a person, or an area that you were not 'counted' in, someone else is unable to get vaccinated."

"I'd like to see people do is looking out for their elderly neighbors and helping them sign up instead of jumping the line," Dr. Yazel said.

Clark County residents like Frank Stinson say they're glad the department is able to catch those lying.

"It's unfair," Stinson said. "I'm eligible, I get my shot tomorrow."

Stinson said now that it's his turn, he'd hate for someone to falsely register and take his spot.

"I wouldn't like that one bit," he said.

"We're not trying to be obnoxious about it, we just want to make sure were getting the right people, the most at-risk people the vaccine as soon as possible," Dr. Yazel said.

This took place just as Indiana opened its vaccine eligibility to anyone age 65 and older.

"Anytime a new tier opens there's kind of a mad rush for those open spots so anyone who wasn't able to get signed up or is having trouble signing up, just be patient," Dr. Yazel said. "As time goes on, that'll trickle down and everybody will have their chance."

Dr. Yazel also said this week the health department has an increased number of doses to give out with 600, up from 400 in previous weeks.

