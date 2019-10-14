NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An incident over the weekend at Harvest Homecoming is getting a lot of attention on social media after it caused organizers to shut down rides at the event for the night.

A city official released a statement Monday to address the incident.

The city tells WHAS11 News the New Albany Police Department responded to a fight between two young people near the rides Saturday night.

Both were arrested and removed from the event.

“The safety of everyone who attends Harvest Homecoming is our #1 priority. We work closely with the City of New Albany & the New Albany Police Department to ensure that this is our top priority.

NAPD responded appropriately to an incident between two young individuals who got into an altercation in the rides area. Those two individuals were arrested on Saturday Night.

After that a decision was made to close the rides for the evening in the best interest of everyone’s safety. This year’s Harvest Homecoming had a record attendance, downtown businesses had record sales, festival vendors had a great weekend, and local non-profits were able to raise funds that will directly benefit our community for the year to come. We will have no further comment on this incident.”

