CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WHAS11) – The City of Charlestown, Ind. said a water main was repaired after it broke early Tuesday morning.

The broken main took hours to locate as it did not surface.The city posted on Facebook around 4 p.m. that the pumps were working once again. The boil water advisory was lifted on Sept. 28.

Crews worked to locate the broken main with the grid isolation procedure.

Charlestown schools were dismissed early due to the main break on Sept. 25.

