Jury hands down guilty verdict in trial of Indiana man accused in robbery turned fatal hit-and-run

A jury has convicted Chris Pittman for his role in the incident that killed Christina Grimsley in Palmyra on February 10, 2020.

A man charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Harrison County, Indiana last year now knows his fate.

According to Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk, a jury found Christian Pittman guilty of murder, robbery and leaving the scene in the February 2020 death of Christina Grimsley.

Schalk shared a photo of him and his team via Facebook after the 8-day trial wrapped up Tuesday.

“I’ve never been with a harder working, more prepared group of attorneys than this group,” he said. “We gave it our all, because the victim deserved it.”

Pittman and two others were involved in a robbery attempt gone wrong.

Police said Grimsley had met up with Pittman and the other suspects to sell them marijuana. That’s when police said Pittman and one of the suspects tried to take the drugs and drive off without paying Grimsley.

She was run over by the truck and was found lying in the road unresponsive. Grimsley died a couple of days later.

Sentencing for Pittman has not been determined.

