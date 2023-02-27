Children's Museum of Indianapolis called nation's best

The nonprofit institution finished first in a U.S. publication's survey.

INDIANAPOLIS — You've probably heard someone in your family say the Children's Museum of Indianapolis is the best.

Many apparently agree with that assessment.

The votes are in for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards, and the Children's Museum of Indianapolis was a category winner.

Voters cited inspiration, value and family fun.

“We are extremely honored to be included in such a prestigious group of museums and attractions,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO of the museum. “It is a testament to the hard work and effort our entire team puts into each and every project daily."

Big news! 🏆🏆🏆

Thanks to all of YOU, we won the @USATODAY/@10Best for BEST Children’s Museum! Thanks to everyone who voted. We can’t wait to bring you another year of extraordinary experiences! pic.twitter.com/MiOlI06eCq — The Children's Museum (@TCMIndy) February 24, 2023

Here's a list of the country's top ten winners in the 2023 children's museum category: