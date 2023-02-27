Children's Museum of Indianapolis called nation's best

INDIANAPOLIS — You've probably heard someone in your family say the Children's Museum of Indianapolis is the best.
Many apparently agree with that assessment.
The votes are in for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards, and the Children's Museum of Indianapolis was a category winner.
Voters cited inspiration, value and family fun.
“We are extremely honored to be included in such a prestigious group of museums and attractions,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO of the museum. “It is a testament to the hard work and effort our entire team puts into each and every project daily."
Here's a list of the country's top ten winners in the 2023 children's museum category:
- The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
- Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
- Kohl Children's Museum
- Mississippi Children's Museum
- Louisiana Children's Museum
- The Children's Museum
- Please Touch Museum
- Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus
- The DoSeum
- Crayola Experience
You'll find more information about The Children's Museum here.