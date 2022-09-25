Child dies in off-road vehicle accident in Indiana, officers say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday.
Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on North 600 West just after 5 p.m.
Officers said when they arrived they found an ORV on its side.
They said a 13-year-old girl was in the vehicle, where she was pronounced dead.
No other details were made available.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation officers said.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
OTHER STORIES FROM INDIANA ON WHAS11.COM
- 'Great weather' helped crews reopen Louisville interstate ahead of schedule
- Indiana appeals judge's order blocking state's abortion ban
- 'We weren't hampering the scene at all': Indiana parents feel they were wrongfully arrested
- 2 people reportedly in Indiana fentanyl trafficking ring indicted by federal grand jury
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.