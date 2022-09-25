Child dies in off-road vehicle accident in Indiana, officers say

Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on North 600 West just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday.

Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on North 600 West just after 5 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived they found an ORV on its side.

They said a 13-year-old girl was in the vehicle, where she was pronounced dead.

No other details were made available.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation officers said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.